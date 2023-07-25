Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership Cooperation between Vietnam and Italy has been reinforced in various fields, such as the economy, national defence, justice, and the environment, since the two sides established a strategic partnership a decade ago.

Politics Vietnam-India defence cooperation actively promoted: Officer Defence cooperation between Vietnam and India has been actively promoted, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong said while receiving Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Indian Naval Staff, in Hanoi on July 24.

Videos Prime Minister receives KPL General Director Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for General Director of Lao News Agency Khampheuy Philapha in Hanoi on July 24.