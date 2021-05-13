State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 13 visited and had working sessions with leaders of Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Sai Gon) Newspaper and Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), two major press agencies of the southern largest city.



During his visit to the editorial office of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, which has a large circulation in HCM City and southern provinces, President Phuc spoke highly of efforts by its reporters and editors in fulfilling their assigned political tasks, especially in the dissemination of policies and measures of the Party and State and of the city to people, contributing to the construction and development of the southern hub over the past few years.



He called on the newspaper to actively invest in and apply information technology achievements in its operations, as well as improving the quality of its publications in a bid to attract more readers.



The State leader voiced his hope that staff of the newspaper will exert further efforts in reporting regulations and policies in all spheres, to create consensus among local people, notably about the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure and COVID-19 prevention and control.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc works with leaders of HCM City Television (Photo: VNA)



President Phuc praised the HTV for impactful news coverage and engagement in the holding of numerous events honouring the country’s values and HCM City’s development in particular.



President Phuc praised the HTV for impactful news coverage and engagement in the holding of numerous events honouring the country's values and HCM City's development in particular.

In particular, he spoke highly of the HTV's effective dissemination of information about the implementation of the dual targets in the city and being one of the first units to put forth the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, hoping that it will produce more programmes facilitating HCM City's growth along with the fight against corruption./.

