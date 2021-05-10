People’s right to belief, religious freedom always respected: President
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed that the State always respects people’s right to belief and religious freedom, which is protected by the law.
Receiving religious dignitaries, monks and priests in Hoc Mon district of Ho Chi Minh City on May 10 after a meeting with local voters, President Phuc recognised and lauded the contributions made by religions to the district's development.
Receiving religious dignitaries, monks and priests in Hoc Mon district of Ho Chi Minh City on May 10 after a meeting with local voters, President Phuc recognised and lauded the contributions made by religions to the district’s development.
The State leader said he was happy to see that almost all religious dignitaries, monks, priests and followers in Hoc Mon district have united together and joined hands with the local administration and residents in boosting socio-economic development while abiding by the law.
Most Venerable Thich Minh Thanh, head of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Executive Board of Hoc Mon district, spoke highly of the Party and State's achievements as well as the government's successes in the 2016-2021 tenure.
Thanh also expressed delight at the strong growth of HCM City and Hoc Mon district, pledging that he will work actively to encourage Buddhist monks, nuns and followers to join the upcoming general election, contributing to its success.
Priest Nguyen Ngoc Vuong, head of the Hoc Mon Parish, highlighted the tradition of patriotism among local residents regardless of religion.
He commented that, over the years, the National Assembly has efficiently worked and met aspirations of voters.
The President highly valued the trust of religious dignitaries, monks and followers in the Party and State, and lauded the local administration and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in implementing religious policies.
Noting that hostile forces often make corrupt use of ethnic and religious issues with the aim of undermining the Party and State, President Phuc called on all Vietnamese, regardless of religion, to maintain solidarity and mutual support, and join hands to build a prosperous country.
He thanked religious dignitaries for their opinions, describing them as valuable contributions that will help the Party and State perform better in protecting people’s right to freedom of belief and religion.
The State leader asked the local administration to work harder to care for the material and spiritual lives of religious practitioners, and expressed his hope that all religions in Hoc Mon district will continue to stay united and encourage followers to live a “good life and follow a beautiful religion” and engage further in local socio-economic development./.
