Environment Ben Tre faces increasing erosion The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is facing increasing erosion along its coast, affecting the lives and production of locals.

Environment Heavy rains forecast for many areas nationwide Rains ranging from moderate to heavy are expected to hit various regions nationwide on September 22 and 23, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Documentary films on biodiversity, animal welfare screened in Hanoi The Goethe-Institut, in collaboration with the Centre for Nature Conservation and Development (CCD) and FOUR PAWS Viet/Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh, on September 21 hosted a screening of two documentaries on biodiversity conservation and animal welfare in Hanoi as part of the project ECO FILM Production 2021-2022.

Environment Typhoons, heavy rains predicted for late 2022 Two to four severe weather systems are predicted to directly affect Vietnam from now to the end of the year, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF). ​