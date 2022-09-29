Storm Noru worsens flooding in Thailand
Bangkok (VNA) – Heavy rains caused by Storm Noru that hit northeastern Thailand on September 28 night have added more difficulties to the country's provinces already suffering from floods.
At least 12 provinces, mostly in the northern and northeastern regions, have already experienced varying degrees of flooding caused by downpours that have pounded Thailand since last week, said the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department under the Ministry of Interior.
In Ubon Ratchathani province, Governor Pongrat Piromrat said on September 28 that the Mun River burst its banks, flooding villages and farmland in 14 districts and forcing the evacuation of over 4,100 residents to high ground and temporary shelter centres. More than 15,800ha of farmland was damaged.
Ubon Ratchathani Airport was also battered by heavy rain and strong winds, making it impossible for aircraft to land.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration decided to distribute 2.5 million sandbags to areas in the capital city prone to flooding./.
