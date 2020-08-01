Environment Kids call for protection of wildlife Paintings, photos and posters created by children aged 6-14 are on display at an exhibition calling on people to protect wildlife.

Environment Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve Can Gio- Ho Chi Minh City was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve with primeval forests and abundant floral coverage. Various research and monitoring programmes have been implemented at the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in HCM City, towards sustainable development and biodiversity protection.

Environment Ca Mau plans over 827 million USD for climate change response The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, whose coastal line stretches 254km, will earmark 19 trillion VND (827.68 million USD) for the mitigation of climate change impacts in the 2021 – 2030 period.

Business Bac Giang encouraging production forest development The northern province of Bac Giang is encouraging entities, businesses, and households to invest in production forest development.