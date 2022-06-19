Street carnival rocks Sam Son at weekend
The street carnival returned to the beach city of Sam Son in the northern province of Thanh Hoa on June 18, attracting thousands of audiences who came to enjoy one of the province’s most fabulous tourism event of the year.
Thanh Hoa (VNA) – The street carnival returned to the beach city of Sam Son in the northern province of Thanh Hoa on June 18, attracting thousands of audiences who came to enjoy one of the province's most fabulous tourism event of the year.
The event was co-hosted by the Sam Son People’s Committee and Sun Group.
Nearly 100 entertainers, many of whom are from foreign countries such as Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Brazil, Moldova, Colombia, Cuba, Argentina and Georgia, paraded through Sam Son’s main streets in colourful costumes. They enthralled the audiences with fascinating and lively dances to the up-tempo versions of various famous songs.
On a 2.4km-long road along the beach, the performers stopped at three stages set up at Hai Ba Trung – Ho Xuan Huong, Le Thanh Tong – Ho Xuan Huong and Tay Son – Ho Xuan Huong intersections.
The parade was scheduled to run twice a day, from 4:30pm and 6:30pm on June 18 and 19.
It was the third street carnival held in Sam Son, one of the most popular beach destinations in northern Vietnam.
The 8th Sun Fest also took place in Sam Son on June 18 evening. The music concert featured a number of Vietnamese artists, including Thao Trang and Dinh Manh Ninh./.
The carnival parade attracts thousands of audiences. (Photo: VNA)