Culture - Sports Vietnam celebrates 200th birthday of blind poet A series of cultural activities and art shows celebrating Vietnamese poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu's 200th birthday anniversary (July 1) are taking place in HCM City and southern provinces.

Culture - Sports Media trip to promote Thua Thien-Hue tourism A media trip called "Visit Hue" will be held for the first time with the participation of special guests, aiming to promote Thua Thien-Hue and attract domestic and international tourists to the central province.

Culture - Sports Exhibition of propaganda posters opens in Quang Ninh An exhibition of propaganda posters relating to the Vietnamese revolution is being held at Quang Ninh Museum in the northern province of Quang Ninh.