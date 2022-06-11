Politics Vietnam, Burundi sign agreement on visa exemption Vietnam and Burundi have signed an agreement on visa exemption for the two countries’ citizens holding diplomatic and official passports.

Politics Foreign Minister hosts Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son received in Hanoi on June 10, in Hanoi new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil.

Politics Vietnam places importance on multi-faceted cooperation with Sweden: FM Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to developing the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Sweden during his reception for Swedish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Robert Rydberg in Hanoi on June 10.