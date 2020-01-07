Strong earthquake hits Indonesia
Hanoi (VNA) - A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northwestern Indonesia's Aceh on January 7, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake was centered in the sea at a depth of 20 kilometres (12 miles).
Meanwhile, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said on its Twitter that the quake was measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale with epicentre at a depth of 13 km.
No tsunami alert has been issued.
Earlier the same day, a 5.4 magnitude quake hit Wanokaka district, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia./.