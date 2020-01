World Thailand carries out preventive measures for viral outbreak Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has urged people not to panic over the outbreak of a mysterious viral pneumonia in China, and gave assurance that measures are in place to keep Thailand free of the disease.

World Indonesia to send fishermen to Natuna waters Indonesia is to send around 120 fishermen from the island of Java to the Natuna islands in the Riau Islands Province, said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud on January 6.

World Philippines to evacuate workers in Middle East Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to prepare to deploy aircraft and ships to evacuate thousands of Philippine workers in Iraq and Iran in case violence breaks out following US airstrike at Baghdad International Airport last week.

World Death toll from Indonesia flood continues to rise Indonesia’s weather bureau on January 6 warned that more heavy downpours are expected after rains triggered flooding and landslides last December, killing at least 66 people in Jakarta and surrounding areas.