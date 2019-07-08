Illustrative photo (Source: Aljazeera)

– A tsunami warning issued right after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake shaking Indonesia’s eastern North Maluku province on July 7 has just been cancelled.Indonesia’s meteorology and geophysics agency said the disaster occurred on the evening with epicenter at 136 km southwest of the province’s Ternate city and a depth at 49 km under sea bed. The earthquake was previously reported to be 7.1-magnitude.The tsunami warning was lifted as the surface of sea water did not rise significantly.The strongest intensity of the quake was felt in Manado city, the capital of nearby North Sulawesi province, and Bitung town of the province.To date, there have been no reports of casualties or serious damage caused by the quake.-VNA