A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck South Nias of Indonesia’s North Sumatra on June 3, said the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).The epicentre of the quake was located 19 km offshore and 30 km southwest of South Nias. Tremors could be felt in many areas including Teluk Dalam, Gunung Sitoli, Padang Siempuan and North Nias, said the BMKG.The Indonesian agency added that a 5.5-magnitude aftershock occurred 40 km southwest of South Nias. There have been no reports of casualties from the earthquake and its aftershock.Indonesia, one of the most natural disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and a large portion of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.During 2018, a total 11,577 earthquakes struck the country, many of which resulted in casualties. –VNA