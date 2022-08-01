Health HCM City to push COVID-19 vaccinations for children in August Ho Chi Minh City aims to vaccinate children aged five to 17 against COVID-19 in August in preparation for the next school year.

Health Majority of seriously ill COVID patients have not been fully vaccinated The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases has increased over the last two weeks, with many of them in a serious condition.