Society Two prosecuted for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam The People’s Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City said on May 8 that it approved decisions to prosecute and detain two Vietnamese citizens for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam.

Society Trade village busy making flags ahead of general election As the election of deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure is approaching, people in Tu Van Village in Thuong Tin District on the outskirts of Hanoi are busy making national flags to meet orders from across the country.

Society Exhibition on AO/dioxin pain, lawsuit underway in HCM City An exhibition highlighting the pain of Vietnamese Agent Orange/dioxin victims and the lawsuit filed by Tran To Nga, a Vietnamese French woman, against multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins sprayed by US forces in the war in Vietnam, is being held in Ho Chi Minh City from May 8-13.