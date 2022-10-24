Sci-Tech Vietnamese tech firms have room to grow Vietnamese tech firms are expected to grow rapidly in both the mid-and long-term thanks to rising IT demand around the world and rapid digital transformation at home.

Sci-Tech HCM City’s trade, tourism join digital transformation trend With COVID-19 well under control, Ho Chi Minh City’s trade, service and tourism sectors have been working to promote their digital transformation, especially supply chain technology.

Sci-Tech Vietnam attends Singapore International Cyber Week Minister of Public Security, General To Lam attended the Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW2022) from October 18-20.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam among world’s top 10 for solar power output According to the Global Electricity Review 2022 by Ember, an independent energy think tank, Vietnam’s solar power generation in 2021 surged by 337% compared to the previous year. The astonishing growth pushed Vietnam to become the world’s 10th largest solar generator.