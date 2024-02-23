Videos Hoi An among world’s top Honeymoon Destinations of 2024 The ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been named among the world’s top 25 Honeymoon Destinations of 2024 on Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards.

Videos Tourists allowed to visit headquarters of HCM City People’s Committee The headquarters of the People's Council and People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City - a national architectural relic - will open its doors to visitors for tours free of charge this year.

Videos First int’l freight transport train in Lunar New Year departs The Vietnam Railways Corporation on February 21 started the first international freight transport train in the Year of the Dragon from Song Than station in Di An city in the southern province of Binh Duong to Zhengzhou in China's Henan province.