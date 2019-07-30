At the conference (Photo: VNA)

– Different levels of discounts, even up to 100 percent, will be offered to a wide range of products during the Hanoi Sales Promotion Month, which is set to take place in the capital city in November with the participation of 500 retailers and businesses.Vice Director of the Hanoi Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre Nguyen Thi Mai Anh said at a conference held on July 30 that special offers, gift vouchers and discount vouchers will be tracked through simple QR code scanning.Besides, the centre will join hands with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy to popularise the event as well as arrange registration for local firms to attend the event on website Onlinefriday.vn, she said, adding this creates opportunities for the enterprises to improve competitive capacity as well as promote production.The opening ceremony for the sales promotion month will be organised on November 1 at Ly Thai To Statue Square next to Hoan Kiem Lake.Consumers will have chance to experience smart shopping with wide-scale discounts at the “Consumption Day in the era of Industry 4.0” event which falls from November 1-3.Meanwhile, a three-day tourism promotion festival at Octagon House near Ly Thai To Statue with 60 booths will offer consumers big discounts on domestic and international tours as well as transport fares.The traditional “Golden Days” will be held on November 9-10 at 60 supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce websites.Prestigious businesses will sell their products at discounted prices at the “Golden Promotion Fair” at Times City Square, Hai Ba Trung district.In addition, “Online Friday” will be organised from November 29 to December 6 to branch out e-commerce in the city.Mai Anh stressed shopping can be made at home, offices or public places, and consumers are able to choose their suitable products at special prices.This year event aims to encourage smart purchase, which saves time and money for the buyers while enhancing connection between management agencies and businesses, she added.In 2018, the event attracted 300 businesses with 20-80 percent discounts on more than 300,000 products. Total promotion value was estimated at nearly 1 trillion VND (43.17 million USD). The event helped increase total revenue in November by 2.3 percent from the previous month.-VNA