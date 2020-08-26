At the scene (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Two female suicide attackers who carried out a recent double bombing in the southern Philippines have been identified.

They were the widows of militants who had worked for the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS), according to Army chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana.

At least 15 people were killed and 75 wounded in these explosions in Jolo city on August 24.



The city was blocked afterwards to prevent the risk of similar violent incidents./.