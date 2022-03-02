Business Ninh Thuan has ambitious plans to develop sea-based economy The south-central province of Ninh Thuan, which is endowed with a 105km coastline and abundant aquatic resources, is focusing on developing its marine economy and coastal industries.

Business HCM City's retail sales of goods, services down 6.6 percent in two months Ho Chi Minh City’s total retail sales of goods and revenues from services exceeded 89.09 trillion VND (3.9 billion USD) in February, up 0.4 percent against the previous month and 0.9 percent from the same period last year.

Business Kien Giang to use 224 million USD for public investment plan this year The southern province of Kien Giang will spend over 5.12 trillion VND (224.2 million USD) implementing its public investment plan in 2022, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Thai Vietjet to resume Bangkok – Da Nang air route in late March Thai Vietjet - the operator with most flight services between Vietnam and Thailand, has announced that the carrier will resume its international air service linking the Thai capital city of Bangkok and the central beach city of Da Nang in Vietnam from March 27, 2022.