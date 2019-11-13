World Thailand to build first floating storage regasification unit The state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) is preparing to develop the country's first floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) worth 24.5 billion baht (807.8 million USD) to support its business plan to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2020.

World Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in salary growth Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in terms of salary growth with a 5.1 percent increase expected in 2020, according to a report by ECA International.

World Cambodia to publish school books on genocide The Documentation Centre of Cambodia (DC-Cam) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport will publish 500 books on genocide and mass atrocities to raise awareness of its horrors.

Politics UNCLOS – important legal instrument to solve maritime issues The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is an important legal instrument to regulate maritime issues and ensure legitimate rights and interests of countries, heard the second ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshop on implementing UNCLOS in Hanoi on November 13.