Swiss lawyer emphasises observance of int’l law in East Sea
It is necessary to maintain and respect international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in the settlement of disputes in the East Sea, Swiss lawyer Pierre Schifferli has said.
Swiss lawyer Pierre Schifferli (Photo: VNA)
Geneva (VNA) – It is necessary to maintain and respect international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in the settlement of disputes in the East Sea, Swiss lawyer Pierre Schifferli has said.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in Geneva, Schifferli, who is an expert on international law regarding sovereignty disputes, said all countries, big or small, must comply with international law in the spirit of respect for law, referring to China’s defiance of the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration’s ruling on the Philippines’ lawsuit against China’s claim in the East Sea.
He affirmed that security in the East Sea is of special importance as it not only affects regional countries but also has close relations with peace and security in the world.
Many countries in the region and the world have supported the respect for international law and freedom of navigation, therefore, China’s defiance of international law as well as legitimate and legal interests of other nations in the East Sea will be condemned by the international community, the expert stressed.
The Swiss lawyer said member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have traditionally used international law in settling marine disputes, expressing his belief that, with its increasing position in the international arena, the bloc might find out proper measures to cope with China in the East Sea issues./.