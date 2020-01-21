420 local farmers who are members of the Binh Ngoc agricultural service cooperative are busy tending to their sword lilies as Tet draws close. They have been holding their breath for months and now they are relieved as seeing the beautiful buds emerging a few days before the holiday.

With current prices of 14 to 28 USD per bouquet, farmers are expected to earn 17,300 to 34,600 USD per hectare. Farmers are looking forward to pocketing even bigger revenue as the flower market is expected to heat up before Tet.

A bumper crop of sword lilies and the potential for community tourism are expected to bring a prosperous lunar new year to local farmers./.

VNA