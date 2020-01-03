Tay Tuu flower blossoms herald Lunar New Year
Many flower varieties are available for Tet holiday (Photo: VNA)
In recent years, in addition to common varieties of flowers like daisies, gerbera and roses, Tay Tuu villagers have planted more expensive flowers like lilies and violets (Photo: VNA)
A local farmer prepares for Lunar New Year flower market (Photo: VNA)
A local farmer in Tay Tuu village harvests roses (Photo: VNA)
Tay Tuu flower village, located 15 km from Hanoi’s center in Bac Tu Liem District, is the traditional flower center of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
