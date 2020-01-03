Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Tay Tuu flower blossoms herald Lunar New Year

With the Lunar New Year 2020 just a few weeks away, Tay Tuu flower village in Hanoi is ready for the busiest season of the year.
VNA

  • Many flower varieties are available for Tet holiday (Photo: VNA)

  • In recent years, in addition to common varieties of flowers like daisies, gerbera and roses, Tay Tuu villagers have planted more expensive flowers like lilies and violets (Photo: VNA)

  • A local farmer prepares for Lunar New Year flower market (Photo: VNA)

  • A local farmer in Tay Tuu village harvests roses (Photo: VNA)

  • Tay Tuu flower village, located 15 km from Hanoi’s center in Bac Tu Liem District, is the traditional flower center of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Tay Tuu flower village, located 15 km from Hanoi’s center in Bac Tu Liem District, is the traditional flower center of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Tay Tuu flower village, located 15 km from Hanoi’s center in Bac Tu Liem District, is the traditional flower center of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Tay Tuu flower village, located 15 km from Hanoi’s center in Bac Tu Liem District, is the traditional flower center of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Other albums