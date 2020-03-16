Health Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening confirmed another COVID-19 case, the 60th in Vietnam. Earlier the same day, it confirmed two Vietnamese tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.

Health Vietnam confirms two more COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both of them Vietnamese, bringing the total in the country to 59.

Health Some new COVID-19 patients initially test negative Some of the 41 new COVID-19 patients who are being treated at hospitals across Vietnam have turned up negative for the SARS-CoV-2 after the first test.