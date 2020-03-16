Symposium introduces new approach in diabetes type 2 management
More than 500 doctors and health professionals attended a symposium on management of diabetes type 2 in HCM City last week. — (Photo: the HCM City Diabetes and Endocrinology Association)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Health scientists and doctors exchanged new approaches in the application of SGLT2 inhibitors in management of diabetes Type II at an online symposium held recently by the Ho Chi Minh City Diabetes and Endocrinology Association and AstraZeneca.
SGLT2 inhibitor is a class of medications that inhibit the reabsorption of glucose in the kidneys and therefore lower blood sugar. SGLT2 inhibitors are used in the treatment of Type II diabetes mellitus.
The symposium focused discussion on DECLARE clinical study, which clearly reduced proteinuria progression on diabetes type 2 through medicine with SGLT2i class. The new approach can help their kidneys revert to a healthy stage early.
“DECLARE has shown a specific effect in reducing renal complications in diabetic patients, including patients with or without atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The early screening of kidney diseases will help early intervention and effective management of diabetes patients around the world - including Vietnam, thereby helping to improve kidney and cardiovascular prognosis for the patient," said Dr. David Cherney from Toronto University, Canada.
With the participation of over 500 health professionals nationwide, the event is part of activities to mark annual World Kidney Day on March 12.
Health experts also called for early detection and treatment of patients with diabetes to minimise complications on hearts and kidneys. The introduction of a new medication in SGLT2i class is positive news for the medical community and patients.
In Vietnam, the number of diabetes patients who have been treated and managed by the health sector is still modest. The early prevention of complications on kidneys, comprehensive protection of the kidney and heart of patients becomes even more urgent to maintain a stable life and reduce their economic burden later.
The health sector estimated that Vietnam has around 3.8 million diabetes patients, making up 6 percent of the country’s adult population./.