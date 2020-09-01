Politics Vietnam’s National Day observed in Mexico The Embassy of Vietnam in Mexico has organised an event marking the 75th National Day (September 2), with the participation of the Vietnamese community in the country.

Politics Top leader pays respect to late President Ho Chi Minh Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on September 1, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Politics Leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh on National Day Representatives from the Party, National Assembly, State, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on September 1 on the occasion of the 75th National Day (September 2, 1945-2020).

Politics Sympathy to China over building collapse Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 31 cabled a message of sympathy to Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang over a building collapse that caused serious human and material losses in China two days ago.