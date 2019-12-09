Society Canada vows to help Can Tho in agriculture, health care, environment Canadian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Kyle Nunas and authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 9 committed to bolstering bilateral cooperation in various areas, especially agriculture, health care and environment.

Society Top legislator visits university in Russia National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the Kazan Federal University in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on December 9 as part of her ongoing official visit to Russia.

Society Former US First Lady Michelle Obama visits Mekong Delta school Former US First Lady Michelle Obama and representatives of the Girls Opportunity Alliance under the Obama Foundation, visited the Can Giuoc school in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on December 9.

Society National public service portal launched The national public service portal, an electronic platform to connect the Government with people and enterprises, was officially opened nationwide on December 9 after nine months of construction.