Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order
Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi orders the suspension of operation of entertainment venues and tourism sites in the city to the end of Mach (Photo:VNA)
Staring from March 14, many bars and shops on Ta Hien, Luong Ngoc Quyen, Ma May streets halt their operation (Photo:VNA)
Local authorised units reveal that after the order of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, all shops and entertainment venues suspend their operation on pedestrian areas on Ta Hien street (Photo:VNA)
At 20:00 on Saturday, March 14, few people pass by the 'beer hub', contrary to the bustling scene during normal days (Photo:VNA)
Notification to close amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak (Photo:VNA)
Shop owners on Ta Hien street say they will cooperate with authorised units to avoid possible infection and combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic (Photo:VNA)
The suspension is a necessary move to prevent the spread of the virus (Photo:VNA)
Currently, Vietnam reports 53 COVID-19 cases, with 9 cases in Hanoi (Photo:VNA)
A gloomy scene in front of a bar on Luong Ngoc Quyen street, contrary to the bustling scene during normal days (Photo:VNA)
As people avoid going out, the number of visitors on Ma May street has dropped significantly (Photo:VNA)