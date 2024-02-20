Thai Binh (VNA) – Good Way Cayman Co. Ltd. from Taiwan (China) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a large-scale plant manufacturing computers and their peripheral equipment at the Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park in the northern province of Thai Binh on February 19.



The 5-ha project boasts a total investment capital of 45 million USD and an annual production capacity of 3.7 million products. It is the third foreign-invested project in this field in the park which is part of the Thai Binh Economic Zone.



In the first phase, the project is set to yield 1.85 million products per year, with construction slated for completion in the third quarter of 2024 and official production due for the first quarter of 2025.

Construction in the second phase will start in the fourth quarter of 2026, with production set to follow suit in the second quarter of 2027. Its operational lifespan is set to be 47 years.

Once operational, it is expected to generate a steady revenue of about 4.4 trillion VND (183.3 million USD) and contribute around 307 billion VND to the State budget per year. It is also to create jobs to some 645 workers, with an average monthly salary of about 7 million VND./.