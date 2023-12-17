Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in high-quality human resources training
Vietnam’s CMC Corporation and the Kyoto Computer Gakuin (KCG) exchanged an agreement on cooperation in education and training, within the framework of the Vietnam-Japan Business Forum in Tokyo on December 16.
The event took place in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Vietnamese Government’s high-ranking delegation, who are on a working visit to Japan.
Earlier on December 15 in Kyoto, President of the KCG’s Kyoto College of Graduate Studies for Informatics (KCGI) Hasegawa Wataru and CMC Chairman and Executive President Nguyen Trung Chinh signed the agreement aiming to develop high-quality human resources for the Vietnamese and Japanese markets.
Under the document, the two sides agreed to exchange educational models and management experiences to help CMC develop CMC Education (CMC Edu) into a global educational organisation in training and developing high-quality human resources for both Vietnam and Japan. In addition, they will exchange lecturers and students depending on needs, as well as sharing experiences in IT application in the digital society according to Japan's Society 5.0 model.
Chinh said that this historic cooperation agreement will bring about many effective education and training programmes between the two sides, thereby contributing to the training of more quality information technology experts in the future.
Hasegawa stressed that the agreement will be a premise for the two sides to support each other, and serve the common interests of research and teaching activities in the training of high-quality human resources.
Established in 1963, the KCG is the first educational institution providing computer training in Japan. In 2004, it set up the KCGI, the first school to provide specialised training in information technology at the graduate level in the East Asian country./.