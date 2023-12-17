Society PM calls for stronger Vietnam-Japan labour cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a Vietnam-Japan labour cooperation forum in Tokyo on December 16, as part of his working trip to take part in the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities.

Culture - Sports Con Dao Museum preserving heroic historic chapters With a collection of 2,000 documents and artefacts, the Con Dao Museum offers a profound insight into the nature, people, and historical significance of Con Dao Island, off the coast of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. The museum also provides a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about the history of Con Dao Prison, which was known as “a hell on earth”.

Society Vietnam-Singapore volunteer project gives Ben Tre primary school facelift A ceremony took place in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre’s Giong Trom district on December 15 to mark the completion of a Vietnam-Singapore volunteer project that gave a facelift to the local Phuoc Long 2 primary school.