Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese Professionals in Japan organised an event entitled "The Debaters" in Tokyo on December 10.



The event targeted the young Vietnamese community working in Japan, giving them information and options of whether to stay in Japan or leave the East Asian country given the weak yen and the fact that the Japanese economy faces challenging times.

Speakers provided the latest information on the labour market, economy, welfare and career opportunities, and the pros and cons of staying in Japan or leaving. This enabled participants to listen to diverse perspectives, absorb the information and then consider their career paths.

Participants pose for a group photo at the event. (Photo: VNA)

According to Nguyen Tuan Anh, a coordinator at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Japan Centre, the issue that foreigners working in Japan are most concerned about is that the yen has dropped more than 30% since the beginning of 2022, along with the rising cost of living in the East Asian country while salaries increase insignificantly. This has left the Vietnamese community in Japan facing many difficulties in daily life, especially those who want to send money back home.

However, Anh said that current economic policies are helping export companies in Japan earn record-high revenue, bringing positive signs to the economy and an expectation that the yen will recover. Therefore, staying in Japan is a suitable choice, especially for those who are working in export-related fields.

Anh’s opinion was shared by speaker Nguyen Thi Hong Nhung, Head of Human Resource Development Division at FPT Software Japan, saying Japan is gradually losing its position in the global market. However, there are still opportunities to develop as Vietnamese people in Japan enjoy good social welfare, high quality of life and many incentives, she added.

Nhung emphasised that it is necessary for young people to equip themselves with a global mindset, information technology and digital transformation skills and enhance their exchanges to prepare well for their next stage of development./.