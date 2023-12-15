Business Programme introducing UK food held in Hanoi, HCM City The UK Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with Annam Gourmet supermarket chain, on December 14 launched a programme named “GREAT Food for the Season”, aiming to introduce to local consumers a series of specialty products from famous British food brands.

Vietnam seeks US support in high-tech infrastructure development Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy has called on the US to support the development of high-tech infrastructure in Vietnam.

Measures sought to increase localisation rate in wind, solar power development Experts sought measures to increase the localisation rate in wind and solar power development in Vietnam during a conference in Hanoi on December 14, aiming to realise the Party and State's orientations and policies regarding technology application, transfer and development in the energy industry.