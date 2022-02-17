Tam Chuc Pagoda Spring Festival
The Tam Chuc Pagoda Spring Festival in Kim Bang district, Ha Nam province, got underway on February 12. An important cultural and religious event held to mark the Lunar New Year and Spring, the festival introduces and promotes the cultural values and traditions of Vietnam and the unique features of the pagoda among domestic and foreign tourists.
A sacred water procession is held to make offerings to Buddha and the saints and to pray for a peaceful and happy new year. (Photo: VNA)
The sacred water procession at Tam Chuc Lake, within Tam Chuc Pagoda, attracts thousands of participants. (Photo: VNA)
The statue of Shakyamuni Buddha in bronze, inlaid with black bronze, with a bodhi leaf inlaid with gold, weighing 200 tons, holds the record for the heaviest bronze Buddha in Southeast Asia. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The Garden of Pillars, a highlight of Tam Chuc Pagoda. (Photo: VNA)