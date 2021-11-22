Fishing in mangrove forest ” by Pham Huy Trung Hanoi (VNA) – The photo “Fishing in mangrove forest” taken by



Captured in November 2018, the photo impresses audiences with a mesmerising bird-eye view of a single fisherman paddling through the Ru Cha mangrove forest, which surrounds the lagoon – the largest freshwater lagoon in Southeast Asia. In the shot, the mangroves lose all their leaves in winter, revealing their whitish trunks.



First launched in 2015 within the international Siena Photo Awards, the Drone Photo Awards received around 14,000 photos from over 100 countries this year. In addition to drones, entries were captured from commercial airplanes, helicopters, balloons, parachutes, airships, kites and even rockets.



Trung, who was trained as an engineer, learned about photography in 2016 and won his first international prize at the 2017 SkyPixel aerial photography contest. He then won several awards including those at the 2018 Siena International Photography Awards, and the Sony World Photography Awards in 2018 and 2019. /.

