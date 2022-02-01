Tan Cang Sai Gon busy on Lunar New Year's eve (Photo: V NA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Tan Cang Sai Gon (Saigon Newport) Corporation (SNP) served seven container ships on the Lunar New Year's eve (January 31) at its Tan Cang-Cat Lai Port in Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City.



Tan Cang-Cat Lai is a specialised container port which is ranked 29th among the largest and most modern container ports around the globe.



According to the corporation, more than 910 workers are on duty every shift at the port during the Lunar New Year festival, which receives around 10 vessels per day.

The recovery of the food service industry in big export markets of the Southeast Asian country such as the US, Europe, Japan, and China, is expected to facilitate the export growth prospect of Vietnamese seafood.



Despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, SNP fulfilled its business targets last year, handling over 9.2 million TEUs or 130 million tonnes of goods, up 4.7 percent year-on-year, accounting for more than 55 percent of the total container throughput of seaports across the country.



Tan Cang Cat Lai port alone handled 5.3 million TEUs.



On the occasion of Tet, the corporation donated 2.4 billion VND (105,960 USD) to HCM City’s fund for the poor./.