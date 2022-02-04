Passengers line up at the check-in counter of Bamboo Airways. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The number of passengers through Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City rose to a record of 97,700 on February 4, according to the Southern Airports Authority.



As many as 704 flights were expected to land at or take off from the airport on February 4 in comparison to 528 with 83,800 passengers recorded on the previous day.



The sudden increase in the number of passengers has caused a serious shortage of taxis since late February 3.

To solve the problem, the Southern Airports Authority has worked with the city’s Department of Transport, the Taxi Association and relevant units at the Tan Son Nhat airport to arrange vehicles for them as soon as possible and prevent congestion.



The Southern Airports Authority has advised passengers to travel by their own cars or order a taxi in advance to avoid waiting for a long time./.