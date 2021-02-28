Business Kien Giang keen to become sea-based economic powerhouse by 2025 Boasting 200 km of coastline and 143 islands, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is striving to branch out its maritime sector and become a sea-based economic powerhouse by 2025.

Business Cargo throughput at sea ports posts positive growth in January More than 62 million tonnes of goods were handled at Vietnam's sea ports in the first month of 2021, up 17 percent on year despite COVID-19.

Business An Giang boasts strengths in hi-tech agricultural development: Deputy PM The Mekong Delta province of An Giang boasts strengths in economic development, especially high tech agriculture, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said while attending a ground-breaking ceremony for a high tech dairy farm project of TH Group in Tri Ton district of the province on February 27.