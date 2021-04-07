Politics National Assembly committees have new chairpersons The National Assembly passed a resolution on the election of chairpersons of a number of its committees on April 7, with approval of all 463 deputies present at the session.

Politics Several National Election Council Vice Chairpersons, members relieved from posts The National Assembly on April 7 adopted a resolution approving the Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC)’s proposal on relieving several NEC vice chairpersons and members, with “yes” votes from 446 out of 449 deputies present at the legislature’s 11th sitting, or 92.92 percent of all NA deputies.

Politics Vietnam attends ADSOM+ Working Group meeting Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, led a Vietnamese delegation to attend a meeting of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) via videoconference on April 7.

Politics Infographic Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh Tran Sy Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Office, was elected as Auditor General of the State Audit of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.