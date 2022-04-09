Tay Ninh border guard pay New Year visit to Cambodia’s armed forces
The Border Guard Command of southern Tay Ninh province has visited armed forces in Cambodia’s Tbong Khmun, Srey Veng, Svay Rieng provinces on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay – Khmer people’s traditional new year festival.
On April 8, Colonel Le Hong Vuong, Commander of the Border Guard Command, led a working delegation to visit and present gifts to the Police, Military, Gendarmerie forces and border guard at Bavet international border gate in Svay Rieng province.
Vuong took the occasion to grant best new year wishes to the officers and soldiers in particular and Cambodians in general.
A representative from the Cambodian side said that the two sides have well coordinated in COVID-19 prevention and control and cross-border crime combat, and hoped that they will continue working to protect the borderline./.