Business Vietnam, RoK enjoy fruitful maritime, fisheries cooperation: Minister Vietnam is a major partner of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the field of maritime and fisheries, said RoK Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Cho Seung-Hwan.

Business Reference exchange rate stays stable The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,677 VND/USD on November 17, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Can Tho city to host Mekong Connect 2022 Forum The Mekong Connect 2022 Forum to find solutions to economic development, and linkages and integration of resources for sustainable development in the Mekong Delta region, will take place in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 23 and 24.

Business New Zealand Prime Minister highlights role of women in modern economy New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern highlighted the role of today women in promoting the economy in the post-COVID-19 pandemic and amid adverse impacts of the world economy while delivering a speech at the Women’s Summit 2022 themed “Women Rising” in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16.