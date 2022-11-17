Tay Ninh take steps to speed up post-pandemic recovery
Tay Ninh, with its important role in the development of the southern key economic region, is working to attract more investment and support businesses with an aim to speed up post-pandemic economic recovery and development.
Located near localities with dynamic economy, especially Ho Chi Minh City, and on the road connecting Vietnam and Cambodia as well as other ASEAN countries, Tay Ninh has many favourable conditions to boost economic growth.
According to the Tay Ninh Economic Zone Authority, the province has six approved industrial parks with a total area of 3,959 hectares, including five operating one with an occupation rate of 63.4%.
The majority of the industrial parks have had completed infrastructure system, meeting the demand of investors.
Tay Ninh also has Moc Bai - the largest land border gate in the south.
Currently, the Moc Bai border gate economic zone is one of the eight selected by the Prime Minister to receive prioritised investment from the budget in the 2021-2025 period to develop into an international trade centre.
It has to date attracted 56 investment projects, including 19 foreign-invested ones, with a total capital of 401 million USD and 8.6 trillion VND (345.7 million USD). At present, 33 projects, including 11 foreign-invested, are operational.
Compared with other zones, Moc Bai has a special advantage of being located on the national and international traffic axles in the south.
Tay Ninh needs to utilise the area’s existing natural and labour advantages to build policies to attract investment, the official said.
Director of the authority Ha Van Cung said that the province is prioritising projects with large scale and high technology, with high capacity to link with and transfer their technologies with domestic firms, thus effectively optimising local resources.
At the same time, it has encouraged and created favourable conditions for the domestic sector to develop in line with the local socio-economic development strategy, he said.
Cung said that recently, the provincial People’s Committee has approved a project to support small- and medium-sized enterprises in the 2021-2025 period, aiming to boost their development.
Accordingly, the province will focus on assisting them in enhancing their capacity to expand production and business connections, providing aid to them to sign consultation contracts to evaluate their overall capacity.
The province has also covered the cost for businesses’ consultation contracts to improve their in-depth technology to improve their production capacity.
Tay Ninh has also supported local firms in developing trademarks and expand their markets as well as vocational training, while guiding them to implement policies in vocational training for their workers.
At the same time, Tay Ninh has supported local labourers in accommodation and house renting with allowances of 500,000 VND per month.
In addition, to support workers to return to work to contribute to economic recovery, this group of workers is supported with 1 million VND per month. Both groups of employees are supported for up to 3 months./.