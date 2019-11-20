Can Ty is one of the most far-flung branches of Long He kindergarten in Son La province. Here, young teacher Sung Thi Pa takes care of 40 pupils. The solitude and isolation do not seem to bother the 24-year-old teacher, and she always shows up at school on time no matter what.

Ho Thi Dua can sympathise with Sung Thi Pa’s situation as she has also taught at numerous isolated schools in Son La province. Dua said low fluency of the Vietnamese language and different ages in same class added to the challenges facing teachers at remote schools.

Long He kindergarten has four branches all located far from the school’s primary location. The facilities are inadequate, and most kindergarten teachers are women, making the situation even harder.

Despite these difficulties, teachers in remote areas are still devoted to teaching pupils thanks to their great love for ethnic kids./.

