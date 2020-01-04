Tech sector fulfils tasks for 2019
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam highly appreciated the science and technology sector for its contributions to the country’s development in recent years at a conference held in Hanoi on January 3.
To transform Vietnam into a high-income country in the next 20 years, Deputy PM Dam said ministries and sectors should work more closely with the science and technology sector.
He asked the Ministry of Science and Technology to form policies to encourage enterprises to invest in the sector, and honour creators so that scientists could contribute more to development.
The ministry has set up an intellectual property system that suits the country’s socio-economic development targets, while working with other ministries, sectors and localities to enhance competitiveness.
Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh said this year will bring opportunities and challenges to the sector, so creation and renewal were the focus for the country’s growth and economic development.
This year will also mark the final year of the ministry's five-year plan, he said.
The ministry will continue to cooperate with other ministries, sectors and localities on important projects, action programmes and resolutions related to different fields including economy, trade, investment and technology.
Enterprises will be encouraged to fund research institutes and start-up models, while public-private cooperation will be enhanced for large-scale projects.
The ministry would push international integration to learn from advanced countries and improve domestic qualifications./.
