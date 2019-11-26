TechDemo 2019 opens in Gia Lai
TechDemo 2019 has taken place in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (centre) attends the TechDemo 2019, co-organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Gia Lai People's Committee (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - TechDemo 2019 has taken place in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.
The Ministry of Science and Technology coordinated with the Gia Lai People's Committee organised the event under the theme "Connecting technology, catching up with the Industrial Revolution 4.0".
The three-day conference aims at application promotion, technology transfer and innovation for businesses and organisations in the south central and central highlands region as well as the whole country, said Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung at the opening ceremony on November 24.
It also aims to enhance the competitiveness of enterprises, create conditions for scientists to apply their research results into production and business activities, contributing to practical efficiency for enterprises and national socio-economic development, Tung said.
At the same time, it would promote economic, trade and investment cooperation, especially technology exchange between Vietnamese and foreign enterprises, the deputy minister added.
TechDemo 2019 in Gia Lai has nearly 500 technology exhibition booths in seven fields of processing and preserving agricultural and forestry products, mechanical engineering and supporting industries, information technology, electronic technology, Internet of Things (IoT), new energy technology, renewable energy, and technology for environmental protection.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said Vietnam's economic growth model in recent years had gradually decreased dependence on resource exploitation, crude oil export and credit expansion.
The country's economy was shifting to a growth model based on enhancement of the value chain, he said.
“Science and technology have made great progress, gained important achievements and contributed significantly to economic growth and competitiveness,” he noted.
The Deputy Prime Minister said according to the latest report of the World Economic Forum in early October, the country's global competitiveness index (GCI) had increased to 67th position, up 10 places and 3.5 points compared to the end of last year.
These indicators demonstrated the Government's direction and solutions in ensuring macro-economic balances, attracting resources for science and technology, and promoting businesses to transfer and develop technology have helped contribute to increasing labour productivity and competitiveness.
However, the Deputy Prime Minister also said it was necessary to look directly at the reality that there are still limits in the country's scientific and technological development and innovation.
The awareness of all sectors and localities on the role of science, technology and innovation was not sufficient and comprehensive, and the national innovation system was still young and fragmented.
The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Science and Technology, central and local ministries and agencies to raise awareness and responsibility in directing scientific and technological development; continue improving the legal framework and policies with specific mechanisms to enhance technology application; improve research and development capacity; promote the role and create appropriate mechanisms so that universities and research institutes could train high-quality human resources for innovation.
At the opening ceremony of TechDemo Gia Lai 2019, the province gave five investment certificates with a total capital of more than 2.4 trillion VND (103 million USD) for businesses.
Six memorandums of investment were also signed with a total capital of over
17 trillion VND (730 million USD)./.