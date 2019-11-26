Sci-Tech Forum talks Japanese technological transfer to Vietnam The Vietnam – Japan Policy Research Forum, themed “Engendering Japan-Vietnam Industrial Cooperation through Promoting Technology Transfer”, took place in Hanoi on November 22.

Sci-Tech Quang Ninh hosts int’l conference on digital transformation Nearly 500 delegates from 11 Vietnamese provinces and cities and 16 member organisations of the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) gathered at an international conference on digital transformation towards building smart cities in the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 20.

Sci-Tech Software firms are adding more value to products TMA Solutions, one of the largest software outsourcing companies in Vietnam, has established the TMA Innovation Centre to develop new software products and solutions based on the fourth Industrial Revolution's technologies, said Tran Phuc Hong, the company’s vice president.

Sci-Tech Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance Awards 2019 launched in Quang Ninh The People’s Committee of northern Quang Ninh province and the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association launched the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards 2019, the first of its kind ever held in Vietnam, on November 19