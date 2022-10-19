Techfest Mekong 2022 kicks off
At the opening of the event. (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – The startup festival in the Mekong Delta region (Techfest Mekong 2022), themed Khat Vong Vung Dat Chin Rong (Aspiration of the land of nine dragons), opened in Can Tho city on October 19.
The two-day event, which is co-organised by the municipal People’s Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology, attracts between 3,000 and 5,000 participants.
Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung said to develop an innovative start-up ecosystem in the Mekong Delta region, localities should focus on developing human resources, stressing it is the essential foundation of every ecosystem.
It is necessary to mobilise resources from the public and private sectors to support innovative start-ups, he said, adding that stronger linkages between localities and international cooperation are essential to make them successful.
Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung speaks at Techfest Mekong 2022. (Photo: VNA)Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong spoke highly of the organisation of Techfest Mekong 2022, saying it is also an opportunity to promote creativity in thinking and breakthrough in actions of startups to raise the prestige of innovative start-up products and services in the Mekong Delta in the international arena.
The festival features more than 100 physical and 30 virtual exhibition booths, showcasing products of start-up projects in the Mekong Delta region as well as those from foreign countries.
The third forum on start-up and creative innovation in Mekong Delta and thematic seminars will also be held within the framework of the event./.