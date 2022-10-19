Sci-Tech Mechanisms needed for enterprises to join national science-technology programmes Mechanisms are needed for businesses to strongly participate in national science and technology programmes together with state research institutions, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said.

Sci-Tech Da Nang holds potential to become ‘Silicon Valley’ of Southeast Asia: seminar The central city of Da Nang holds great potential to become a ‘Silicon Valley’ of Southeast Asia, especially when it receives more investment, technology and resources of firms which come from the US’s ‘Silicon Valley’, an official has said.

Sci-Tech Hung Yen builds e-government, working towards digital government The northern province of Hung Yen is undertaking a series of measures to build e-government, working towards digital government in accordance with the programme on digital transformation in 2021-2025 with a vision to 2030.

Politics Science-technology cooperation an important pillar in Vietnam-India partnership Cooperation in science-technology has become an increasingly important pillar in the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India, especially during post-pandemic recovery, according to Indian analysts.