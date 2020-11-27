Sci-Tech PM chairs first meeting of national steering committee for cyber security The national steering committee for cyber safety and security made its debut and convened its first meeting in Hanoi on November 24 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also head of the committee.

Sci-Tech FPT Techday seeks solutions to business digital transformation FPT experts have said digital transformation can help enterprises cut cost by up to 60 percent and time needed by between 30 and 70 percent, or even 90 percent in some specific stages.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese, Japanese firms promote technology transfer About 100 Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises joined an event in the northern port city of Hai Phong on November 20 to connect the supply and demand of technological equipment.

Sci-Tech Corporate management platform Base.vn launched The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched the corporate management platform Base.vn in Hanoi on November 20.