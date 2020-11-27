Techfest Vietnam 2020 opens
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Innovative Entrepreneurship Day (Techfest Vietnam 2020) and the Youth Startup Forum opened in Hanoi on November 27.
The opening ceremony saw the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Techfest Vietnam 2020 is the largest annual virtual event organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) to work with international partners to develop and promote science, technology, and innovation.
Taking place amid global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is part of an emerging nation eager to display the dynamism of its startup ecosystem among investors/investment funds, enterprises, and experts worldwide via virtual events.
Themed 'Respond - Transform - Breakthrough', the event is structured into 12 technology villages: Medical Technology, Agricultural Technology, Educational Technology, Tourism and F&B Technology, Frontier Technology, Financial Technology, Smart Cities, Social Impact, Student Start-ups, Local Start-ups, Community and International village, with 250 potential startup booths, attracting nearly 200 investors, 150 corporations, enterprises and business accelerators virtually and physically.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat said the start-up ecosystem had entered a new and important period for development, requiring efforts and coordination from Government agencies, start-ups and businesses.
There is also a need to work together to innovate from working methods to mindset, developing human resources and creating a proper competitive environment, he said.
Startups should be proactive in renewing and changing the development model to create more value, he said./.
