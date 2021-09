The technology allows medical workers to remotely keep watch on patients’ conditions (Photo: VNA)

The iParamed Medical firm has worked with the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) on a hi-tech solution named Tele-ICU Monitoring regarding treatment for COVID-19 patients.According to the firm, the technology has been applied since August 13 at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, one of the leading medical facilities in COVID-19 treatment of the southern hub at present.It uses the Internet of Things (IoT) system that allows medical workers to remotely keep watch on patients’ conditions with data sent from an application connected with monitoring devices on the patients.The solution will be upgraded based on medics’ feedback, to better meet medical procedure requirements at the hospital, according to an iParamed representative.