Technology applied for remote monitoring of COVID-19 patients
The technology allows medical workers to remotely keep watch on patients’ conditions (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The iParamed Medical firm has worked with the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) on a hi-tech solution named Tele-ICU Monitoring regarding treatment for COVID-19 patients.
According to the firm, the technology has been applied since August 13 at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, one of the leading medical facilities in COVID-19 treatment of the southern hub at present.
It uses the Internet of Things (IoT) system that allows medical workers to remotely keep watch on patients’ conditions with data sent from an application connected with monitoring devices on the patients.
The solution will be upgraded based on medics’ feedback, to better meet medical procedure requirements at the hospital, according to an iParamed representative.
A health worker installs the device on a patient (Photo: VNA)Patients’ data will be updated around the clock and signals sent to medical workers if the patients’ conditions turn worse.
COVID-19 patients are also able to keep an eye on their own conditions in a bid to adjust their posture or daily activities.
The Tele-ICU Monitoring helps medical workers save time in checking up on as well as refrain from having direct contact with patients, thereby reducing the risks of infection.
iParamed and the OUCRU are hoping that the solution could be applied in other hospitals for COVID-19 patients in HCM City and the country at large./.