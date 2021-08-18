Nguyen Thanh Luan, a resident of Bac Giang city, is going for a medical check-up at this private health facility.

He is told how to make a health declaration by scanning a QR code, which is set up for this location.

“It’s very convenient to make a health declaration via a mobile phone,” Luan said.



According to Le Thi Thanh Thao, Vice Chairwoman of the Hoang Van Thu Ward People’s Committee, Bac Giang City, volunteers have helped local enterprises install Bluezone and nCOV apps, to help workers and residents make health declarations.

In early May, Bac Giang province faced unprecedented challenges when the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 rapidly spread in local industrial zones.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the entire political system and people, the pandemic has been put under complete control in the province. Businesses and industrial parks have restored normal production and business activities.

In order to ensure the dual targets of epidemic prevention and economic development, Bac Giang city has created more than 2,400 COVID-19 tracker accounts for local enterprises, while QR code check-ins have been set up at nearly 11,000 locations.

An IT team has also been established to provide tech support for pandemic prevention efforts.

Le Anh Dung, leader of the IT team for COVID-19 prevention, said: “We are helping local enterprises with the installation and use of COVID-19 tracker apps, and instructing local residents and traders on using Bluezone and creating QR code check-ins.”

Advanced technologies have helped authorities trace, zone off, and quarantine suspected cases in a timely fashion, making a major contribution to pandemic prevention efforts in the locality./.

