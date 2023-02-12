Telecom companies pledge to better international Internet connections
Telecommunication firms have pledged to ensure smooth Vietnam’s international Internet connections from February 10 night.
Illustrative image (Photo: Viettel)Hanoi (VNA)
They said they will utilise different methods to open up more data flows on land at a meeting with telecom firms held by the Ministry of Information and Communications on the same day to solve the submarine cable incident and ensure Vietnam’s international Internet connections.
Four submarine cables Asia-America Gateway (AAG), Asia Africa Europe 1 (AAE-1), Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) and Intra Asia (IA) that connect the country to the world are experiencing issues, seriously affecting performance and reliability.
This is the first time the Vietnamese telecommunication firms experienced a loss of service when a number of submarine fiber optic cables got troubles. The trouble affected both Vietnam and Asia region.
At the meeting, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung asked the firms to apply technical measures to ensure connections and the quality of the service./.