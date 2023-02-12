Society COVID-19 recognised as occupational disease from April 1 The Ministry of Health (MoH) has officially added COVID-19 to the list of occupational diseases, meaning that certain employees will be able to make social insurance payment claims if they contracted the coronavirus.

Society Young people ready for military service Thousands of recruits are ready to join the army in the first draft of 2023. Ceremonies have been held across the country to see them set off for military service this week.

Society Vietnamese soldiers ready for Turkey’s recovery efforts All 76 Vietnamese military personnel together with about 40 tonnes of relief goods and equipment are now ready to depart for Turkey to assist the country in recovery efforts following the devastating earthquake.

Society NA Standing Committee’s 20th session to open on Feb 13 The National Assembly Standing Committee’s 20th session is scheduled to open on February 13 and close on February 15 in Hanoi, reported the NA Office.