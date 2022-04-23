(From left to right) Tran Thuy Chi, chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Vietcontent, SEA Games marketing and sponsorship unit, Tran Duc Phan, deputy head of SEA Games Organising Committee, and Nguyen Truong Giang, general director of VNPT - VinaPhone Corporation pose for a photo after their sponsorship signing ceremony. (Photo of Vietcontent)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has become the seventh diamond sponsor of the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, which will be held in Hanoi next month.

VNPT and the SEA Games organisers signed a sponsorship deal valued at almost 18 billion VND (784,000 USD) in the capital city on April 22.

Following the contract, VNPT will fund different packages, including an internet channel, operation and supervision at the main media centre (MMC), a card centre, an e-sports hub and 37 competition locations at all 12 host cities and provinces.

The group will also implement an SMS communication service about the 31st SEA Games and put a free switchboard into operation to help deliver information about the 31st SEA Games.

VNPT will also carry out the international IT and internet systems at the MMC and the International Broadcast Centre.

The company will contribute equipment while their technicians will be available to support organisers in inputting competition results throughout the 31st Games.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, deputy head of the 31st SEA Games Organising Committee, thanked VNPT for the great support.

He said he appreciated VNPT's important technology contribution to national sports events, especially the SEA Games in May.

It is the second time that VNPT has shaken hands with SEA Games organisers, after the first time when Việt Nam hosted the Games in 2003.

The Games will be held in the capital from May 12-23 and 11 nearby localities.

Vietnam will welcome almost 10,000 competitors, coaches and officials, and international media and friends to the Games./.