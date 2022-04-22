Among the nine golfers, only Doan Xuan Khue Minh has played in the region’s biggest tournament before and has actually done so twice. The rest of the team are all new faces. The 2022 National Golf Championship is therefore viewed as a pre-SEA Games competition and a stepping stone towards the regional sports festival.

Compared to others in the region, Vietnamese golfers have fewer opportunities to compete in top tournaments. Fortunately, this year, for the first time, the national golf championship has been included on a professional tour by the Vietnam Golf Association, given players the opportunity to gain some experience in a top-notch competition in preparation for the SEA Games.

Being able to regularly compete is a key factor in the development of athletes. With a big tournament such as the National Golf Championship being held right before the SEA Games, it is hoped that the local golfers will be at their best in the region’s biggest arena next month./.

VNA