Health Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed on April 2 night, total reaches 233 The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported six new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases during the night of April 2, which raised the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 233 as of 6am on April 3.

Health Eleven more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on April 2 Eleven more patients were declared to have recovered from COVID-19 in the afternoon of April 2, according to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, bringing the total number of patients given the all-clear in Vietnam to 75.

Health Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand Hanoi intends to expand existing quick COVID-19 testing sites and set up new mobile testing stations to meet high demand of people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus.