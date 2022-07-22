The Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association said the industry has seen a gradual recovery this year after being adversely impacted by COVID-19 for two years. It enjoyed trade surplus of 8.86 billion USD in the first half of the year.



Exports of textile and garment totaled some 22.3 billion USD from January-June, a 17.7% increase from the same period last year.



Vietnam imported over 13 billion USD worth of trims and accessories in H1, up 9.8% year-on-year.



The association anticipated the industry is facing a bumpy road ahead with various obstacles in the remaining months of this year.



The association has been working to connect domestic and foreign firms for the formation of supply chains, expand markets, and enhance international cooperation in implementing projects in renewable energy, efficient water use, designing, branding and labour management./.

VNA