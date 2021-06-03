The launch was held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, and the Ministry of Information and Communications.



All donations via text messages sent to the National Humanitarian Portal on 1400 will be transferred to the COVID-19 vaccine fund and used to assist anti-COVID-19 activities, with priority given to the procurement of vaccines for workers and the disadvantaged.



At the launch ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked Vietnam Fatherland Front member organisations to increase communications to help people from all social strata understand the purpose of the text campaign./.

VNA